WE ARE READY TO TAKE ACTION

We stand with you. There are so many organizations standing in the gap to serve our community during these uncertain times, and we want to be a partner.

We launched the Live, Work & Give fund to assist.

We love our community and believe during this time we will come together, support one another and show generosity.

Live, Work & Give grant applications will be accepted from Shawnee County nonprofit organizations working to address immediate community needs as a result of Coronavirus COVID19 quarantine measures. These emergency assistance grant awards are expected to be $2,500.00 or less, and will be awarded to organizations who are providing direct basic needs services.

Applications will be reviewed at the beginning of each workday, with award notifications made within two business days.

If you’d like to join us, you can make an online contribution to the Live, Work, Give Fund. 100% of your gift will be awarded in Coronavirus response grants in Shawnee County.